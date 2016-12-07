Getting into the Christmas spirit

ALGONA — State Street was busy with people walking and stopping to hear Christmas solos and peeking into windows to see various activities during the 26th annual Live Greeting Card Windows.

“The crowd this year was larger than other years. We have had every type of weather you can imagine — mist, extreme cold, snow,” said Algona Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Vicki Mallory. “We like it when the weather is a little bit chilly and there is snow in the air. It just kind of adds to the ambience of it.”

Over the 26 years, the event has added a horse-drawn carriage and a partnership with the C.A.R.E. team to provide Tacos for Tots. “We have tried different thing, but we seem to go back to the old fashioned holiday scenes in the windows,” Mallory said. “It continues to be popular because it is a slower-paced activity for people.”

