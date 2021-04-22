Geocaching with Kossuth SWCD during Soil and Water Week

ALGONA—Do you love exploring the outdoors, but don’t quite know where else to explore? Did you know there are 28 different Kossuth County Parks?

The Kossuth County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is celebrating Soil and Water Conservation week April 25-May 2. In partnership with the Kossuth County Conservation Board (KCCB), Kossuth SWCD has placed over 20 different geocaches throughout our county parks as part of the celebration to bring awareness to the importance of soil and water conservation and also to our county’s natural areas.

Geocaching is a scavenger hunt outdoors in which participants use a GPS receiver, mobile device, or other navigational tools to hide and seek containers, called “geocaches” or “caches” at specific locations marked by coordinates. There are geocaches that have been placed all over the world. To find them, download the Geocaching App on any smart phone device. If you do not have a smart phone, you can create an account on your computer and plug in the GPS coordinates on a handheld GPS to go find.

The geocaches placed by Kossuth SWCD will all have a similar naming convention – for example, Kossuth SWCD Burt Lake #11. Don’t forget to read the cache’s description and check out the attached map and other documents in the app. Also, a cache should never be taken or moved from the location in which it is found. You will need to sign the log that is in the cache as well as log it on your Geocaching App for credit.

Each Kossuth SWCD geocache will have a unique code word (ex: coneflower). If you find 10 or more of the 22 geocaches and provide the unique code words to the Kossuth Soil and Water Conservation District Office, your name will be entered into a drawing for prizes equaling over $100, including gift certificates to local businesses Metzger’s Outdoors and Glen’s Green Thumb along with maple syrup from the KCCB Cozy Grove Sugar Shack.

This contest will run from Sunday, April 25, through Tuesday, June 1. For more information, contact the Kossuth SWCD at 605 E. State St., Suite 2 in Algona or call 515-295-5156 extension 3 and ask for Desirae or Sara.