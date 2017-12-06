Garrigan works to secure funding for new chapel

The process has been initiated and money is already flowing in to help Bishop Garrigan add a chapel onto its Garrigan campus.

“We have been talking for two to three years and what brought it to the forefront to do it now was the fact that St. Benedict (Church) was closing,” remarked Lynn Miller, Bishop Garrigan Schools president.

“The diocese (of Sioux City) honored the wishes of the St. Benedict parishioners that anything Bishop Garrigan wanted, we had first choice.

“We just have to build the structure for the chapel. We really won’t have to buy any furnishings.”

The Garrigan Schools have already received numerous donations from the church to help furnish the new chapel.

So far, countless items have already been placed in storage, awaiting the day when the new chapel is built and they can rest in their new home at Garrigan.

Students from Garrigan went to work helping faculty remove church pews in September and storing Stations of the Cross and statues in mid-October, while earning service hours.

Professional movers hauled away the altars during the first part of November, as the heavy pieces required disassembly.

The only items that are left to be removed from the church are the 10 stained glass windows lining the church walls and behind the main altar from which light will pour into the new chapel at Garrigan.

These windows have special significance to the people of St. Benedict as they were purchased and donated in the names of their family and friends. Restoring these historic windows is estimated to cost at least $100,000.

For more on this story, please see the Dec. 7 issue of the Kossuth County Advance.