Garrigan graduates 36 seniors

Thirty-six seniors turned their tassels and the last page in their high school career during Bishop Garrigan’s high school graduation on Sunday May 13. “Pomp and Circumstance” was played, applause was given and hugs were shared in Friedmann Auditorium.

Ben Degen and Drake Buscherfeld opened the ceremony with a prayer and class gift.

The high school band played for the procession and the choir sang, “Go the Distance.”

