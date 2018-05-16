Home / Home

Garrigan graduates 36 seniors

Wed, 05/16/2018 - 10:03am admin1
By: 
Cassy Olesen

Thirty-six seniors turned their tassels and the last page in their high school career during Bishop Garrigan’s high school graduation on Sunday May 13. “Pomp and Circumstance” was played, applause was given and hugs were shared in Friedmann Auditorium.

Ben Degen and Drake Buscherfeld opened the ceremony with a prayer and class gift.

The high school band played for the procession and the choir sang, “Go the Distance.”

For more on this story, please see the May 17th issue of the Kossuth County Advance

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/


Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here