Garrigan-area drainage problems draw city’s attention due to street project

ALGONA—North McCoy Street is on the city of Algona’s radar for a reconstruction project, but that will not happen until drainage problems in that area near Bishop Garrigan School are addressed.

During the budget workshop portion of a city council meeting Monday, Jan. 4, council members assigned to their streets and sewers committee the job of reviewing a potential project that would include the street fix as well as drainage improvements. The drainage area is roughly McCoy Street west to just past Johnson Street, and Poplar Street north to just past Mound Street.

