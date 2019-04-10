The Gallery Etc. sold to new owners

The Gallery Etc. in downtown Algona has been sold to Tom and Judy Terwilliger of Algona. The Terwilligers purchased the business from longtime owner Lori Hanchett of Mountain Lake, Minn. The Terwilligers officially took over on Monday, April 1.

The Gallery Etc. will continue to offer all types of custom framing. It will also continue to sell prints and do appraisals of artwork and collectibles. The appraisals of artwork are usually for insurance purposes. Tom Terwilliger is a certified personal property appraiser.

