The Gala: In the spirit of community service

ALGONA — One thing that makes the Bishop Garrigan Gala special each year is that people who attend are not sure what to expect when they walk through the doors at the Garrigan School.

“We try to keep people guessing when they come in. We don’t want it to be stale,” Bishop Garrigan Schools Development Director Mindy Laubenthal said. “What game do we get to play this year? What new auction items have they thought of?”

Laubenthal added that this year there are more live auction items for events and travel packages. “A lot of people love to travel and it gives them an excuse to donate and get to travel at the same time,” she said.

