The future of EMS is beginning now

ALGONA — The work can now begin on what the Emergency Medical Services system could look like in the future in Kossuth County. An EMS assessments finding meeting was held at the Kossuth County Ag and Motorsports Museum on Monday, Aug. 28.

Kossuth Regional Health Care Administrator Scott Curtis said the assessment provided a good overview of the current status of the EMS service. “It was good to validate what many of us understand to be the issues,” he said. “EMS is not identified as an essential service. That is important for that to be determined and established because it gives everyone a common reference as to why it is important.”

There weren’t any real surprises for Algona EMS Director Gary Merrill. “The nice thing we got out of it was an independent group objectively providing different perspectives and verified we’re seeing the right things, looking at the right ideas and moving in the right direction,” he said.

Last week, Merrill and Curtis and others interested in the EMS system gathered at the Kossuth County Ag and Motorsports Museum to hear an assessment that was presented after six months of fact gathering.

