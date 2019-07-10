Home / Home

Future of Burt's Pool

Wed, 07/10/2019 - 2:56pm admin1
By: 
Robert M. Roberson

A meeting ultimately led to the forming of a committee by Burt community members to secure estimates for the city pool project.

Lifeguards Callie Monson and Elyssa Marlow raised their hands when the city council asked who might want to take part in the committee. The pair pointed out that if the pool were to close, kids in Burt would have nothing to do, and they would be more likely to get into trouble.

Read the complete story in the July 11 Kossuth County Advance.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/


Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here