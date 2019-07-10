Future of Burt's Pool

A meeting ultimately led to the forming of a committee by Burt community members to secure estimates for the city pool project.

Lifeguards Callie Monson and Elyssa Marlow raised their hands when the city council asked who might want to take part in the committee. The pair pointed out that if the pool were to close, kids in Burt would have nothing to do, and they would be more likely to get into trouble.

Read the complete story in the July 11 Kossuth County Advance.