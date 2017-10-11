Fundraiser underway to complete renovations

ALGONA — It is still possibly a year away, but when the Carnegie Centre for the Arts opens its doors the hope is that the facility will also open the creativity of the arts in Kossuth County.

“I think the arts can help people have a life and joy,” said Brian Buscher, the architect behind the renovation of the former Carnegie Library. “We just want to build more awareness, get more activity, make it easier for people to understand and connect to all of that so they can appreciate it more and the arts will continue to grow and flourish.”

For more on this story, please see the Oct. 12 issue of Kossuth County Advance