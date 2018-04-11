Home / Home

Fun evening for a worthy cause

Wed, 04/11/2018 - 10:45am admin1
By: 
Alan VanOrmer

ALGONA — Early in the live auction a bidding war surfaced for a simple item like a Rock star parking spot that included VIP parking and a personalized sign. The more than 400 people sitting at the tables at the Friedmann Auditorium cheered them on.

When finished, two people bid $10,000 each to have the Rock star parking spot.

That set the tone for the evening during this year’s Gala, “The Big Apple: Start Spreading the News.” When the evening was over an estimated $407,000 was raised. That is the best year on record.

Over the course of 29 years, Bishop Garrigan’s Gala has raised more than $6.5 million to help children in the school.

 

For more on this story, please see the April 12th issue of the Kossuth County Advance.

