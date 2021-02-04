Full house for vaccine info

ALGONA—The Algona Senior Center was filled to capacity and people were being turned away at the door on Wednesday, Jan. 27. Health care professionals from Kossuth Regional Health Center were there to answer questions and address concerns regarding the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccine. Dan Peterson introduced the speakers and said “We can leave here a better informed community.”

Dr. Rachel Venteicher, Joanne Roepke Bode, public relations manager at KRHC and Lynzie Nilles, the director of Kossuth County Public Health presented the crowd with valuable information.

