Frostbite Olympics Weekend Festivities in Algona

ALGONA — Algona held its first Frostbite Olympics a decade ago – an effort tagged by the slogan, Keep Winter Cool, and centered on a Saturday ice fishing derby at Smith Lake.

Ten years later, the Algona Area Chamber of Commerce event has grown to three days.

“Frostbite Olympics – Keep Winter Cool provides an activity in the middle of winter when people start to get cabin fever,” said Vicki Mallory, executive director of the Algona Area Chamber of Commerce. “Many activities and events have been added to the schedule for 2020 so there is truly something for everyone.”

Those events include shopping, cribbage, chess, Baconfest, trivia, rowing and more.

Thursday, Jan. 30

Cabin Fever

The three-day activities start with Cabin Fever on Thursday, 3 p.m. to closing.

“Cabin Fever is an event for our businesses that encourages customers to come out and shop in Algona. Retailers are displaying new inventory, as Christmas items are all put away,” Mallory said. “Having Cabin Fever tied into the Frostbite Olympics will be a kickoff to that event. This is a great time for customers to get out and take advantage of shopping in Algona and participate in additional activities that evening.

“The Frostbite Olympics is a really fun event that is family oriented,” said Seth Schaldecker, manager at Brown’s Shoe Fit Co. “I especially like the ice fishing derby because it is inviting to people of all ages and experience levels of ice fishing.

“Cabin Fever is a unique event because it encourages businesses and patrons to connect on social (terms) and brightens the mood for everyone during the winter blues. Cabin Fever is important as a small business because it allows us another (avenue) to promote our product during a typically slower season.”

Julie Herbst-Ulmer, membership and marketing director at the Algona Family YMCA, said it is a great opportunity to get the YMCA out there in the middle of the cold season. “We love to get new members all the time, but this allows those that have been thinking about it the extra push to do it,” she said. “I think anytime we can tie in multiple events on a single timeline it is a good thing. I love the idea in theory (of Frostbite Olympics) but have not participated like I should have. I do plan on coming to pickle ball at the Y.”

As a retailer, Kelsey Thompson of Bloom Floral and Gift, thinks Cabin Fever is a fun promotion. “We have had a few weeks to refresh after the Christmas season and are stocking our stores for 2020. We’ve revamped the entire store, so Cabin Fever will bwlots of new décor and gifts,” she said. “January is traditionally a slower time for retail so it’s a great event to help bring traffic downtown, plus with the additional Frostbite events planned for the evening there’s something for everyone, so it’ll truly be a full evening of events.”

Thompson is looking forward to the Frostbite Olympics this year. “There are indoor and outdoor activities for all ages, as well as fun date-night events with the chili cook-off, trivia and Baconfest,” she said. “It’ll be a good mix of fresh air and fun. My kids are excited to try snowshoeing and I am looking forward to testing my wits at trivia night.”

Chili Cook-off

The Algona Morwens Kiwanis Club will host a chili cook-off at the VFW Thursday, Jan. 30, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Entry is a freewill offering.

“You can vote for your favorite chili with your dollars,” said Di Lorenzen.

The participants with the most dollars will win the People’s Choice. Judges will also choose the overall winner.

“Our club decided to add the chili cook-off as another activity for the community to get involved in Frostbite Olympics. This is also a great opportunity for our club to raise money,” Lorenzen said. “All profits from this event goes to help our kids in our community with our club projects like the fishing derby held in June, for bike helmets, dictionaries for all third graders and other community-sponsored events.”

For entry contact Lorenzen at dlorenzen@algona.org or call 295-7201 or get an entry form at the chamber office.

Pub Trivia

A pub trivia event will be held at the Algona VFW on 414 E. State Street on Thursday, Jan. 30, 7:30-9 p.m. Those participating will answer questions as teams to win prizes.

There will be six rounds of 10 questions. One round will be visual. Each round will have questions based on a theme. The themes are Super Bowl, current events, music, winter Olympics, grab bag and the visual round. Teams are limited to six people, but smaller is fine, and anyone caught using Google on their phone during the round will be disqualified. There will be prizes for the top three teams, plus bonus prizes between rounds.

Jennifer Harrington said pub trivia was added as another social event to Frostbite Olympics. “More specifically, during the Algona Ambassadors brainstorming session, pub trivia was brought up as an event that our members would like to see in Algona,” Harrington said. “Not only will the event help community members prep for the big quiz bowl fundraiser later this year, it will be a good chance for adults to show off their smarts. It will gather attention to the Frostbite Olympics by being part of the kickoff event. Also, rumor has it that a Baconfest ticket may be one of the prizes. So once they are sold out, it may be someone’s last hope of getting into that event.”

Friday, Jan. 31

Teen Advisory Board Annual Bake Sale

The Teen Advisory Board bake sale is at the Algona Public Library Friday, Jan. 31, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Items include fresh baked breads, cookies, bars, candy, and a variety of other snacks and goodies.

“The Algona Public Library Teen Advisory Board sponsors and annual bake sale to raise funds that benefit library programming for teens,” said Sonya Harsha, who noted the event occurs right before people’s Super Bowl parties.

Saturday, Feb. 1

The Chrome Challenge

Starting at 6 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, the Chrome Challenge will be held at the Chrome Restaurant and Catering on the corner of Highways 18 and 169. The challenge will continue all day until further notice.

“The goal is to complete the omelet and pancakes within 30 minutes and it’s on the house. Otherwise, it will be $30,” said Amanda Weig. “We want to challenge you to eat the monster omelet.”

The monster omelet is a six-egg omelet stuffed with cheese, ham, sausage, bacon, peppers and onions covered with cheese and topped off with the Chrome’s homemade sausage gravy surrounded by one pound of hash browns. Together, it weighs three pounds.

“And if that isn’t enough, we are accompanying it with six pancakes,” Weig said.

“We wanted to contribute to the Frostbite Olympics with something out of the ordinary, plus we had been throwing around the idea of making a giant food challenge. We felt like this was a perfect time to do it,” Weig added. “Hopefully, it will bring people from other communities to Algona to try to take on this omelet. Along with enjoying the omelet, I think they are going to enjoy the challenge of getting it all down.”

Rowing Contest

A rowing contest will be held at the Algona Family YMCA youth gym starting at 7 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 1. Everyone is welcome to participate.

Entry fees are required. They are membership registration of $25, non member registration of $35 and free youth registration. There will be an open class for those 18 and older. The events are 1K, 2K and 4 by 500 meter relays. There is a lightweight division for men under 165 pounds and women under 135.6 pounds. The events are 2K, 1K, 500 meters and 4 by 500-meter relays. There is also a youth division for those 17 and under. The events are 1K, 2K and 4 by 500-meter relay.

The top three fastest males and females in each class will win a medal.

Herbst-Ulmer said the YMCA wanted to provide a new event for the Frostbite Olympics. “This allows another athletic activity,” she said. “There will be fun, comradely and a good workout.”

Snow Sculpture Contest

The Frostbite Olympics Snow Sculpture Contest is at the Carnegie Library lawns, east of Dairy Queen, Saturday, Feb. 1, 8:30-11:30 a.m. Families or individuals can build snow sculptures in the lawns east and west of the old Carnegie Library for prizes sponsored by Dairy Queen.

The Stinson Prairie Arts Council will judge the sculptures at noon, handing out first, second and third places to both family and individual contestants. There will be a spot in Dairy Queen for the public to vote on People’s Choice winner and that will be announced on Feb. 2 at 4 p.m. Algona’s Dairy Queen will donate all prizes.

“We do a winter-long snow sculpture contest through the Algona Parks and Recreation Department and this is also a way to gain awareness for it and utilize a public space in the winter,” said Brody Bertram, Algona parks and recreation director. “It is a great morning alternative to those that do not ice fish. Families, friends, both kids and adults alike can get together and remember that cold and snow can still be fun. It is good old fashion winter fun, opportunity to enjoy the outdoors, great exposure for the arts council, and free Dairy Queen never hurts.”

Ice Fishing Derby

The ice fishing derby is Saturday, Feb. 1, 8-10:30 a.m. at Smith Lake. There is no entry fee.

“We encourage people to bring their own equipment. However, we do have some available,” Mallory said.

Bait is provided. Free popcorn and hot chocolate are provided. Smithfield and Hy-Vee will provide hot dogs. Ages 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult. There will be prizes in adult and youth categories.

“This is a great event for parents and grandparents to spend time with their kids,” Mallory said. “With all the new activities added to Frostbite Olympics this year, they can participate with this event and still be able to participate with many of the other activities.”

Cribbage Tournament

A cribbage tournament is at the Senior Citizens Center at 1306 N. Main St., Saturday, Feb. 1, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Participants will be able to compete against one another playing cribbage.

Don Marine, one of the senior citizen center board members, is in charge of the cribbage tournament. Questions can be forwarded to him by calling the senior center at 295-7956.

“The Senior Citizens Center wants to support our community by being involved in city and chamber events,” said Manita Murphy. “It’s also a great chance to showcase our organization and add another dimension to the activities at the senior center.”

Murphy said the cribbage tournament will add to the chamber’s community activities to encourage locals to get out and take advantage of what Algona has to offer during the winter.

“We hope the players find this tournament fun and a great way to spend a cold, wintry day,” Murphy said. “Participants will get the enjoyment of challenging others in a game that participants feel they have some skill or fun playing.”

Soup Luncheon

A soup luncheon is at the senior citizens center simultaneously with the cribbage tournament, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. The menu consists of a choice of ham and bean or vegetable beef soup with a choice of breads, bars and beverages for $7. Sodas are an extra $1. It is a bottomless bowl lunch.

“It’s a place for the public to get a hot meal during the events of this weekend while at the same time being a fundraiser for the senior center. It will be an additional option for lunch for those taking part in events that day.”

Pickle Ball Open Gym

The Algona Family YMCA will have pickle ball open gym at the Moss Gymnasium Saturday, Feb. 1 at 12:30 p.m. Those who participate will play games or just hit he ball around for fun.

Three pickle ball nets will be set up in the large gym at the YMCA. There will be instructions, as well as paddles and balls available.

“We have pickle ball leagues in the fall and spring and wanted to give everyone an opportunity to give it a try,” said Herbst-Ulmer. “Hopefully the event will draw more people to the Y. Pickle ball is a sport for all ages and fitness levels. Hopefully if people have heard about it and want to give it a try or see what it’s all about they will swing by.”

Chess Extravaganza

The Chess Extravaganza is at the Algona Public Library Saturday, Feb. 1, 1-3 p.m. Participants enjoy a quiet afternoon of chess and chess-related activities. All ages are invited to play chess, color chess pictures, work out a chess puzzle, or just get out of the cold.

There are activities for all ages and ability level. More advanced players can get in on some round robin play. Beginners can learn some basic chess moves. There will be a puzzle sheet with prizes for completion. There are coloring pages for the younger participants.

“Chess fun for all ages,” Harsha said. “We have several members of our community who enjoy the friendly competition of a chess game. This event will give Frostbite Olympics participants a chance to get out of the cold. We want to offer a few alternatives to the outdoor activities for those who prefer indoor games.

“We hope that experienced players get a chance for some friendly competition, and new players can be inspired to learn and participate. Chess is a family event as we encourage all ages to learn,” she added.

Bogeys and Brews

Bogeys and Brews is at the River Road Golf Course Saturday, Feb. 1, 2-4 p.m. Families can play indoor miniature golf. Firetrucker Brewery of Ankeny will provide craft beer tasting for adults, 21 and over.

Participants will compete for prizes in the mini golf. There are prizes for holes-in-one and lowest score. A grand prize winner will win two tickets to Baconfest. There will be other prizes.

“This gives families an option for some indoor fun in a great location, as well as an opportunity to come in and try one of Iowa’s finest craft beers” said Kay Johnson. “Adding indoor miniature golf provides another community building activity to support Algona. Provides more options in the weekend lineup leading up to Baconfest. We hope participants come out and have a lot of fun.”

Frostbite Snowshoeing

Frostbite Snow Shoeing will be held at Call Park Saturday, Feb. 1, 2-5 p.m. It is a come-and-go event. Those who participate will learn to snowshoe and then snowshoe in Call Park.

It is a family friendly event, but works best for ages 10 and up. It is free. Snowshoes are provided. Those participating should dress for the weather. Participants can go any time between 2 and 5 p.m. and can snowshoe as long or as little as they like.

“It is just another option to get people out and see what fun can be had in the winter,” said Billie Wille, Kossuth County naturalist at Water’s Edge Nature Center. She hopes it will pull more people in for the Frostbite Olympics.

Those who participate will have a chance to experience snowshoeing, she said. “I would venture to say that the majority of Kossuth County residents have never gone snowshoeing,” Wille said. “It’s a wonderful way to experience nature in the winter, plus it is a great workout.”

Baconfest

Baconfest is Saturday, Feb. 1, 5:30-7 p.m. at the VFW. Tickets are $20 each. The 4th annual Baconfest, an event for those 21 and older, features 12 vendors with a variety of bacon items. Hormel donated the bacon for the vendors.

“Only 200 tickets are available so don’t wait to buy at the door,” Mallory said. “We sell out every year.”

Participants can vote for their favorite item. There will be prizes in three different categories.

“Who doesn’t love bacon?” Mallory asked.

Mojo Productions will provide the music.