Frontline workers tested for COVID-19

More than 700 Kossuth County frontline workers were tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus on Wednesday, June 3, in the Algona Community School District parking lot.

“We’re making sure we’re protecting our staff in our health care facilities,” said Charissa Mueller, registered nurse in community health. She leads emergency preparedness for community health/public health. “It also protects the people who come visit us knowing that we have been tested, we’re negative, and we’re able to carry out our duties.”

