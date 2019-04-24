Fratco plans new location in Algona

Fratco, a company specializing in drainage solutions, announced a new location will open in Algona in mid to late summer of this year.

A press realease from the company said "this location serves as a more central position for Fratco to better cater to customers in the region. The new plant will allow for improved functionality and easier access to key markets, while providing opportunity for members of the community."

