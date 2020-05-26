Founders Day 2020's future decided

This announcement was made Tuesday morning, May 26:

The Founders’ Day Committee, with the support of Mayor Rick Murphy and Algona Chamber Executive Director Vicki Mallory, have made the decision to cancel the Founders’ Day Celebration, scheduled for July 9 – July 12, 2020.

This decision involved much thought and discussion and was made with the best interest of all involved due to the current social gathering and social distancing situation.

We will soon be making plans for the 2021 celebration, which we hope will be bigger and better. Please mark your calendars for July 8 – July 11, 2021.

Thank you for your understanding. Please continue to stay safe and healthy.