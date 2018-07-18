Founders' Day 2018

ALGONA ¬– They weren’t ghosts or creatures coming to haunt the city before the Founders’ Day celebration, they were just voices from the past.

For the first time, the actors of the stories were descendants of those they were portraying in Riverview Cemetery on Thursday, July 12.

Roughly 100 people who attended the program saw the lives of Ambrose Call and his wife, Nancy Henderson Call, Clark Scuffham, Dorothy Comley Boldridge, and Arthur, Carl, and Fred Hagg come to life.



