Founders' Day 2018

ALGONA — Greg Hilbert and Ron Reefer were rolling out a Trostle Chassis #101 for the first time on Saturday during the Car and Tractor Show at the Kossuth County and Agriculture Motorsports Museum.

“This is the first time it has been out in three years,” said Hilbert, who has spent that time rebuilding the race car. “It deserves recognition. It will be a really cool piece when it is finished.”

The Car and Tractor Show was just one of the many activities happening during Founders’ Day on Saturday. There was little bit for everyone.



