Foster care needed

ALGONA — An Algona family is trying to make a difference in the lives of children. Chris “Red” Adams and his wife, Amanda, are doing it through being foster parents.

“We wanted to make a difference in a child’s life,” Amanda said. “We saw friends doing it. We wanted to follow God’s lead in doing what we felt was right for kids in general.”

April is designated as Child Abuse Month. Foster parents have been a big part of helping with child abuse. However, in Kossuth County there are very few families that are willing to take time to help children.

