Home / Home

Foster care needed

Thu, 04/05/2018 - 10:20am admin1
Child Abuse 'Blue Out' Day on April 6
By: 
Alan VanOrmer

ALGONA — An Algona family is trying to make a difference in the lives of children. Chris “Red” Adams and his wife, Amanda, are doing it through being foster parents.

“We wanted to make a difference in a child’s life,” Amanda said. “We saw friends doing it. We wanted to follow God’s lead in doing what we felt was right for kids in general.”

April is designated as  Child Abuse Month. Foster parents have been a big part of helping with child abuse. However, in Kossuth County there are very few families that are willing to take time to help children.

 

For more on this story, please see the April 5th issue of the Kossuth County Advance

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/


Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here