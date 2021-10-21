Forums scheduled for skate park, splash pad, pickleball amenities in Algona

ALGONA—The city of Algona is inviting residents to take part in two upcoming public information sessions targeted at improving the community’s parks. Two public forums are scheduled to gather ideas and input from community members.

On Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 5 p.m. a public information session will be held at South Park, near the Algona Aquatic Center. The meeting will be held on the tennis courts. On Thursday, Oct. 28, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. a public information session will be held at Central Park in the shelter house.

Discussion at South Park will include potential changes to the handball court and an expansion of available pickle ball courts.

“If you enjoy playing pickle ball and have opinions about what improvements you would like to see, we would love you to join us for this discussion,” said Nick Diers, director of Parks and Rec for the City of Algona.

The Oct. 28 session will focus on the redevelopment of Central Park. The purpose of the meeting is to receive feedback on proposed designs for the skate park and to gather ideas for other potential park improvements.

“A lot of great ideas have been suggested on how to utilize this park to better serve our community, but we need to hear from you as more plans are taking shape,” Diers said. “We invite people of all ages to join us for these public meetings to share your thoughts.”