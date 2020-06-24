Former supervisor voices concern about board minutes

KOSSUTH COUNTY—Former Kossuth County Board of Supervisors chair Don McGregor questioned the accuracy of three different board meeting minutes during the June 23 board meeting.

The minutes in question are May 21, 2019; Sept. 10, 2019; and Nov. 19, 2019. The board has directed the concerns to County Attorney Todd Holmes to review and decide on what or if anything needs to be done about the issue.

Current board chair Jack Plathe said, “We can find out, but I don’t know if we could do anything.”

