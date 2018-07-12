Former addict from Algona now helps others

ALGONA — A path that went from drug addiction and recovery to nearly a decade of ministry around the world has now led a former Algona resident back to the place that first helped him.

“I’ve worked for many different ministries, and by far, Teen Challenge has been the most impacting that I’ve ever been with, even above my own ministry,” said Chris Buscher, an Algona native, Teen Challenge graduate, Assemblies of God pastor, and now Teen Challenge employee.

Adult and Teen Challenge of the Midlands is a Christian discipleship-based addiction recovery program with an 86% success rate.



For more on this story, please see the July 12th issue of the Kossuth County Advance