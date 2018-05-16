Forget about a tape measure; CAC is going 3D

ALGONA — Forget about the old fashioned way of using a tape measure to get accurate readings. The Carnegie Library is being measured with 3D scanning technology.

“Angles are a big issue in dealing with historical buildings,” said Cody Meyer, a land survey specialist with background in 3D scanning at ISG in Mankato, Minn. “Even today’s buildings aren’t built exactly square. So getting those angles right is what comes into play.”

Brian Buscher, the architect behind the Carnegie Centre for the Arts, is excited about the possibilities. He plans on using a virtually finished project to kick off the last part of his fundraising campaign later in 2018.

For more on this story, please see the May 17th issue of the Kossuth County Advance