Food pantry moves from shared location with C.A.R.E. Team

After sharing facilities with the Kossuth County C.A.R.E. Team for roughly 14 years, the Kossuth County Food Pantry moved to 1425 E. Commercial St. Food Pantry director Erby Shipler said the move made sense because the operation needed more room.

C.A.R.E Team director Linda Vaudt said the move will impact that organization's finances. She said the food pantry has paid $5,364 in rent and services so far this year for the (prior) shared 109 N. Lantry St. location.

