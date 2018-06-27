Flooding causes road closures, basement sewage

WHITTEMORE — Josh Kramer was cleaning up his basement after it had been filled up with water just a day earlier. He stopped what he was doing and said, “This is a total disaster.”

A local state of emergency declaration was issued on Thursday, June 20, after as much as 8 ½ inches of rain fell in Kossuth County. The torrential rains caused damage to roadways, flooded out the Spring Valley Golf Course, and flooded out resident’s basements, filling them with water and in some cases, raw sewage. Cities that saw much of the damage included Algona, Burt, Fenton, Wesley and Whittemore.



For more on this story, please see the June 28th issue of the Kossuth County Advance