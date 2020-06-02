Fisher, Tjarks apparently win local primary races

The only two contested races for a local office in Tuesday's primary election were on the Republican ballot.

The results are unofficial until after all the absentee ballots are counted and the board of supervisors completes a formal canvas of the election.

Roger Tjarks, the incumbent, fended off three challengers for his District 5 county board of supervisor seat, collecting 247 votes or 45.74 percent of the ballots cast. Nathan Kardoes was next with 133, Joe Goche had 107 and Anthony Gray had 50.

Roger Fisher, Bo Miller and William J. Struecker were competing for the Republican bid to run for the seat held by retiring county Sheriff Steve Kollasch. Fisher, a longtime deputy, collected 1,234 votes or 50 percent and bettered second-place Miller, the assistant police chief in the city of Algona, by 139 votes. Miller had 1,095 votes or 44.4 percent. Struecker finished with 133 votes or 5.4 percent.

There were two high-profile statewide races on the local ballot.

Republicans in Kossuth County picked incumbent Steve King to run again for the Fourth Congressional District seat. In Kossuth County, King had 38.6 percent, followed by Randy Feenstra with 33.1 percent, Bret Richards with 14.8 eprcent and Jeremy Taylor with 8.7 percent. King, a nine-term congressman, was defeated by Feenstra in the district-wide race. Feenstra will face Democrat J.D. Scholten in the race for the local congressional district.

Democrats in Kossuth County picked Theresa Greenfield to run against Republican U.S. Senator Joni Ernst in November. Greenfield had 54.7 percent, besting Michael Franken with 23.7 percent, Eddie Mauro with 10.4 percent, Kimberly Graham with 9 percent and Cal Woods with 1.5 percent. Greenfield equally ran away with the statewide race, garnering 49 percent of Democrats' votes.

There are a number of outstanding absentee ballots that could be counted Thursday, when the local absentee ballot board convenes. Eighty-five percent of the ballots cast in the primary were voted absentee. There are seven provisional ballots that have not been determined whether they will count.

The Thursday, June 4, edition of the Kossuth County Advance will have details on all of the county voting, and look for expanded coverage in the June 11 edition.