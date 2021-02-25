Home / Home

Fish fry fans line up in Whittemore

Thu, 02/25/2021 - 9:14am admin1
By: 
Brad Hicks

WHITTEMORE—People arrived early and lined up for more than a city block as St. Michael’s Catholic Church kicked off the first Friday of Lent with its traditional fish fry Friday, Feb. 19.

Serving was expected to begin at 5 p.m., but by 4:45 there was a line of cars forming and serving began. By 5 p.m., there were two side-by-side lines on the street, each a block long, with traffic control volunteers alternating vehicles to the drive-through line.

 

Get the story and see the photos in the Feb. 25 Advance.

