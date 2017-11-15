First Wesley Sip and Shop ‘phenomenal’

WESLEY — The word that the coordinator of Wesley’s first Sip and Shop, Mandie Studer, used was “phenomenal” to express her feelings about what she was seeing Thursday in the Wesley Community Center.

“We are really pushing shop local this year and shop small, so I wanted a lot of local vendors (that were) either crafters or direct sales,” Studer said. “There are quite a few of us out there. I wanted to push that. We had a waiting list and I think it can get bigger next year.”

There were at least 23 small businesses with booths set up in the community center. Along with browsing through each vendors display and taking a sip of wine, those attending could also have a chance to win one of more than 20 door prizes.

On tap for the evening were booths featuring purses, home décor, homemade crafts, clothing, candles, kitchen items, make-up, oils, scarves, sports memorabilia, toys and more.

