First recipients of 100+ Women Who Care, humbled and grateful

On a mission to make an immediate impact in their community, members of 100+ Women Who Care, Kossuth County gathered together on Nov. 27 for their first meeting, selecting a family as the recipient of their cause.

Among the ladies present, it was unanimous; the money raised would go to the Dan and Angela Christ family.

“It is just an unexpected blessing. We are just so thankful. What a wonderful organization, what a wonderful way to bless a family in one hour,” remarked Angela. “The concept of that is amazing. That is really really going to do a lot for the people of this county and I can’t say enough.”

Never hearing of the organization before this, the Christ family learned the happy news the very night of the meeting. Receiving a phone call, Dan said he was left in amazement after he heard what had just happened.

