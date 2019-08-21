First parks, rec director soaking up information

The city of Algona's first joint parks and recreation director has plenty of experience in the parks arena, but he has a learning curve when it comes to the recreation portion of his job.

"I'm trying to be a sponge right now and soak everything in from Shelby (Curry)," said Brody Bertram, who became the city's parks and recreation director on Aug. 5. "I'm getting as much as I can from Dick Lucas on the parks side."

