First parks, rec director soaking up information

Wed, 08/21/2019 - 3:12pm admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

The city of Algona's first joint parks and recreation director has plenty of experience in the parks arena, but he has a learning curve when it comes to the recreation portion of his job.

"I'm trying to be a sponge right now and soak everything in from Shelby (Curry)," said Brody Bertram, who became the city's parks and recreation director on Aug. 5. "I'm getting as much as I can from Dick Lucas on the parks side."

Read more about it in the Aug. 22 Advance.

