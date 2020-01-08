Home / Home

First child of the new year

Wed, 01/08/2020 - 11:06am admin1

Kay Kaiser holds her newborn daughter, Huxley Ann, and her 7-year-old son, Quinten, after Huxley was born on Jan. 3 at the Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona. Huxley is the first child born in Kossuth County in 2020.

Joe and Vicki Kaiser were all smiles as watched their newborn granddaughter sleep in her mother's arms. "They are both okay," said Joe. "Grandkids are great to have around."

Read more in the Jan. 9 Kossuth County Advance.

