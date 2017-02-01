Firefighters’ careers end after 35 years

ALGONA — Two 35-year firefighters grew up watching firefighters rush to the fire station near their homes in downtown Algona. That interest propelled them into a career of firefighting that ended in December.

Ed Wolf and John Zittritsch both received plaques after 35 years of service with the Algona Fire Department.

Zittritsch said it was hard to leave.

Wolf added there were a lot of emotions. “We were remembering all the people that came and gone before us,” he said. “If you look back, 65 percent of the firemen have passed away since John and I first started.”

Since the old fire station was located near the old city hall, Wolf, Zittritsch and fire chief Chuck Bell were the only one in the department that was at the old fire station. Now, with the retirement of the two, Bell is the lone person who remembers the old fire station.

