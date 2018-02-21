Findlay comes full circle

ALGONA — Tina Haase Findlay is coming back to where it all started.

“I’m completely overwhelmed,” she said in a recent interview on performing in Algona at the Wilcox Performing Arts Center on Feb. 23. “It is an amazing full-circle moment.”

Findlay will join the Turner Center Jazz Orchestra for the 7 p.m. concert. In addition, she will be working with the jazz choirs of the Algona Community School District earlier that day. The choirs will then be the opening act of the evening concert, followed by the Turner Center Jazz Orchestra.

She said she has worked with jazz choirs at various school districts for several years. “It takes on a special meaning for me, certainly bringing back memories of me being a student myself,” she said. “There is more of a personal connection this time. I have a real passion for working with high school students.”

