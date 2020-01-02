Home / Home

Finding success in a new math program

Thu, 01/02/2020 - 2:08pm admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

Teachers in the Lu Verne Community School District found some success changing to a new literacy curriculumn last year so why not change to a new math curriculum this year?

"We have been using Everyday Math for a few years now," said Jon Hueser, superintendent and principal, "We found out that Everyday Math had holes in it to the core standards. As a staff, we felt like it was time to move and go toward a new math program."

Read more about it in the Jan. 2 Kossuth County Advance.

