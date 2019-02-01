Finding 40 potential water quality projects in county
Fri, 02/01/2019
By:
Alan Van Ormer
A new water quality program is proposed that would impact Kossuth County as well as Palo Alto, Clay and Pocahontas counties.
The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors agreed to support a joint venture to improve water quality in drainage districts in Kossuth County. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship funds the study.
