Final Mindy’s Miles bike ride on Saturday

Mindy’s Miles, an annual bike ride that is dedicated to the memory of Mindy Bruellman, will take place for the 10th and final year on Saturday, June 16. Riders will gather to make the 19-, 29-, or 45-mile trek that starts in West Bend and travels to other towns in the area.

Luan Montag, a West Bend physician, rides every year.

“Ten years is a great tribute, a great run,” she said. “I knew Mindy. I know her family. It’s a wonderful tribute.”

Mindy and her boyfriend, Chris Gearhart, were killed in a car accident in August 2008.

The family and friends of the two have been hosting the annual bike ride since 2009 to bring together families, friends and strangers.

