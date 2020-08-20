Home / Home

Final four for city administrator; Alt joins council

Thu, 08/20/2020 - 8:41am admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

Interim Algona City Administrator Jacob Tjaden is one of four finalists for the permanent position, it was reported at Monday’s regular city council meeting. The city received 21 applications for the job. The council also appointed Jodi Alt to fill the vacant Ward 3 council position in the wake of a resignation by Sara Curtis last month, and it dealt with a resident who placed signs in the right-of-way, hoping to slow traffic on East McGregor Street.

 

Get all of this information, plus a report on the regular council meeting information, in the Aug. 20 Kossuth County Advance. 

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here