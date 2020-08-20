Final four for city administrator; Alt joins council

Interim Algona City Administrator Jacob Tjaden is one of four finalists for the permanent position, it was reported at Monday’s regular city council meeting. The city received 21 applications for the job. The council also appointed Jodi Alt to fill the vacant Ward 3 council position in the wake of a resignation by Sara Curtis last month, and it dealt with a resident who placed signs in the right-of-way, hoping to slow traffic on East McGregor Street.

