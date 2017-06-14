Final details on Armory sale underway

ALGONA — Final details are being worked out in the sale of the former National Guard Armory west of Algona on U.S. Highway 18.

During its June 5 council meeting, the Algona City Council approved a resolution accepting Suidae Health and Production P.C.’s offer to purchase the property. Suidae purchased the Armory for $100,000.

City Attorney Paul Doster is now working with Suidae management to draw a written agreement for the sale of the property. It includes a guarantee by Suidae that the company will make improvements to the property, the number of employees created over the next few years and protection for the city.

Doster said there will be language in the agreement that would protect the city so there wasn’t a sale and then eight months later they said, “it isn’t going to work for us so we’re going to sell it to somebody else.”

Suidae Health and Production provides services with herd health, production management, diagnostics, product procurement, research, project development, production records and animal care and training services.

Matt Anderson, who has been with Suidae for at least 18 years, told the city council on June 5 that after 15 years at the present location, they were out of space. “The Armory could provide our family of businesses a home office,” he said. “Our concern isn’t of purchase price. Our concern is the final cost of the project at the point we’re ready to move into it.”

