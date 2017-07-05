A final celebration at St. Benedict Parish

The congregation was welcomed to the final Mass celebrated at St. Benedict Parish on Saturday, June 25, by hymns sung from the choir loft. Attendees were greeted by the pastor, Rev. Peter Nguyen and several former pastors as preparations were being completed.

The Mass was celebrated by Reverends Nguyen, Cecil Friedmann, Edward Girres and former pastors Doug Dandurand, James McAlgin and Randy Schon.

For more on this story, please see the July 6 issue of Kossuth County Advance.