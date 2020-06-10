Field turf project begins; completion date set for Aug. 20

Work has already started for the Algona Community School District field turf project, but on Wednesday, June 3, those involved with the project helped make everything official with a groundbreaking ceremony.

“I’m super excited to have this project underway for the school system and the athletes in the area,” said Jack Limbaugh, who has helped spearhead the fundraising efforts for the $1.2 million project. “It will bring to our community a state-of-the-art stage for our athletes to showcase their talents and abilities. It is a place that people can be proud of in the community.”

Get the details in the June 11 Advance.