FFA week brings schools together

National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Week brought schools together on Feb. 18-25.

Students from both Algona High School and Bishop Garrigan High School registered for agricultural classes at the Algona School are automatically enrolled in FFA. Approximately 85 students are enrolled in FFA at AHS, 13 of whom are Garrigan students.

Betsy Becker, agricultural education/FFA teacher commented on how well the two groups of students work together and grow closer throughout the semester.

Becker said, “At least 70 percent of FFA students go into some form of agriculture whether in college or in their career. There are over 300 careers tied to agriculture.”

For more on this story, please read the March 2 issue of the Algona Upper Des Moines.