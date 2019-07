Fenton Sweet Corn Days is a weekend chock full of events for the town. The main events, according to Sweet Corn Days President Marcia Jacobsen, will be the Hepperly Band street dance on Saturday from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. and the sweet corn feed on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"We're planning for 600 for the meal," Jacobsen said.

