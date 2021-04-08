Feenstra talks COVID at Hy-Vee

ALGONA—U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) made stops in Kossuth, Palo Alto, Winnebago and Hancock counties on Tuesday, April 5, as part of a 39-county tour of the Fourth Congressional District.

Feenstra’s local visit was to Algona’s Hy-Vee store where he met with Roger Townsend, store director, and Kevin Berry, store manager. Feenstra was given a tour of the store and was able to visit with employees that have been working on the front lines during the pandemic.

Read the full story in the April 8 Advance.