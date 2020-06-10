Home / Home

Feds grant $985,000 for Algona project

Wed, 06/10/2020 - 9:58am admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

Federal funding for close to $1 million for engineering services and the purchase of 14 acres of land for a 5,000-foot airport runway was approved by two resolutions at the June 1 Algona City Council meeting.

One resolution was for a grant application of $510,000 to pay for engineering services related to the design of grading improvements for the runway extension to the ultimate, 5,000-foot length. It includes street closure, drainage improvements and airport geographic information system improvements. Clappsaddle-Garber Associates Inc has prepared the engineering agreement.

