Home / Home

Farmers Market open May 23

Wed, 05/13/2020 - 9:12am admin1

The Kossuth County Farmers Market in Algona will open Saturday, May 23, 9-11 a.m., on the Carnegie Lawn with new guidelines in place related to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Iowa farmers markets were granted permission to open by Gov. Kim Reynolds, if they comply with recommended public health practices.

“Our market is a busy, active place with lots of people who like to gather, catch up and take time for conversation,” said Joanne Roepke-Bode, market manager. “We know these new guidelines will present some challenges, but we plan to follow them. Our goal is to ensure that our market is a safe environment to shop and connect with local producers.”

Get all the details in the May 14 Kossuth County Advance.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here