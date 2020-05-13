Farmers Market open May 23

The Kossuth County Farmers Market in Algona will open Saturday, May 23, 9-11 a.m., on the Carnegie Lawn with new guidelines in place related to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Iowa farmers markets were granted permission to open by Gov. Kim Reynolds, if they comply with recommended public health practices.

“Our market is a busy, active place with lots of people who like to gather, catch up and take time for conversation,” said Joanne Roepke-Bode, market manager. “We know these new guidelines will present some challenges, but we plan to follow them. Our goal is to ensure that our market is a safe environment to shop and connect with local producers.”

