Farmers' attitudes on climate change shifting
Fri, 01/29/2021 - 6:36am admin1
By:
ISU Extension
AMES-—Climate change is impacting Iowa agriculture and negative impacts are expected to increasingly threaten agricultural productivity in the state. There are many ways, however, that farmers and landowners can increase the resiliency of production systems, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and even capture carbon. That's according to the latest Iowa Farm and Rural Life Poll by Iowa State University Extension.
For more about this, see the Jan. 28 Kossuth County Advance.