BOONE, IOWA — Berhow & Dornbier Drainage provided its expertise in drainage and tiling during a demonstration at the Farm Progress Show on Thursday, Aug. 30.

The Wesley business was one of only six drainage and tiling companies across the state that was asked to participate in the tiling demonstration.

“It is an honor to be here and be part of it,” said Cole Berhow, standing underneath a tent with his business partner, Cody Dornbier. “You can really tell that agriculture is huge in our part of the country.”

Berhow & Dornbier Drainage purchases its tile from Timewell Company. Timewell has an agreement with the Farm Progress Show over the next three years in Boone to pattern an estimated 200-250 acres of fairground.

