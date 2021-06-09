Family escapes safely from weekend fire at Lu Verne home

LU VERNE—Donations are being collected for a Lu Verne family whose home and all their belongings were destroyed by fire late Saturday evening, June 5.

Lu Verne Mayor and Fireman Kevin McPeak said the fire call came in at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, for a structure fire at 306 Hanna Avenue.

Donations for the family can be dropped off at 712 5th Street North, Humboldt, IA 50548 to Jodi Ludwig or VENMO@Bailey-Anderson-127 and that will go directly to Bailey’s account to help with her families’ needs.

