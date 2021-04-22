Families of the Fallen hosting bags tournament, fun day of events
Thu, 04/22/2021 - 10:02am admin1
By:
Amy Frankl-Brandt
ALGONA— Families of the Fallen (FOTF) is hosting an all day bag tournament on Saturday, May 1, at the Train Wreck Winery. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. until 8:45 a.m. and games will begin at 9 a.m. Cost is $50 per two-person team.
In addition to the cornhole tournament there will be country music, food, drinks, giveaways and FOTF merchandise for sale.
