Families of the Fallen hosting bags tournament, fun day of events

Thu, 04/22/2021 - 10:02am admin1
Amy Frankl-Brandt

ALGONA— Families of the Fallen (FOTF) is hosting an all day bag tournament on Saturday, May 1, at the Train Wreck Winery. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. until 8:45 a.m. and games will begin at 9 a.m. Cost is $50 per two-person team.

In addition to the cornhole tournament there will be country music, food, drinks, giveaways and FOTF merchandise for sale.

 

