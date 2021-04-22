Families of the Fallen hosting bags tournament, fun day of events

ALGONA— Families of the Fallen (FOTF) is hosting an all day bag tournament on Saturday, May 1, at the Train Wreck Winery. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. until 8:45 a.m. and games will begin at 9 a.m. Cost is $50 per two-person team.

In addition to the cornhole tournament there will be country music, food, drinks, giveaways and FOTF merchandise for sale.

