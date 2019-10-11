A fallen soldier changed a life

ALGONA — When a Gold Star father of a fallen soldier comes to Algona to speak, it won’t be about him but about stories of the young men and women he has met and what the military is all about.

“I try to tell them that the inspirational part is what you do with your life day-to-day because you will never know what will happen tomorrow,” said Dan Robinson, the father of Navy Seal Senior Chief Petty Officer Heath Robinson, who died on Aug. 6, 2011, in combat.

Robinson will be the keynote speaker of Remember and Honor America’s Gold Star families during an event at the Wilcox Performing Arts Center at Algona High School on Saturday, Oct. 19, starting at 7 p.m. The event is free, but freewill donations are appreciated for Gold Star families.

